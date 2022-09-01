Relief worth Rs50

According to reports, Mir Munawar Ali Talpur recently visited a flood-stricken area in Sindh. Upon his arrival, a large number of people gathered to meet him.
He then took out a pack of new Rs50 notes and gave away one to each of those waiting, leaving the people distressed as they were expecting more help from him. It is sad to see the rich and powerful people of Pakistan treat the poor this way.
MZ Rifat
Lahore
