Helping hand

This letter refers to the news report ‘Germany to provide food for 1,000 flood-hit families in Lasbela’ (August 30, 2022). The donation is part of an emergency flood relief project, co-signed by the Balochistan Rural Support Programme, and will provide food for the families for a period of two months.

The funds were provided by the German Federal Foreign Office. It is heartening to see that there are countries out there willing to stand with Pakistan during these dark times. It is hoped that countries around the world will follow the German government’s lead.

Sattar Samad

Kolwah