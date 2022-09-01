Helping hand

This letter refers to the news report ‘Germany to provide food for 1,000 flood-hit families in Lasbela’ (August 30, 2022). The donation is part of an emergency flood relief project, co-signed by the Balochistan Rural Support Programme, and will provide food for the families for a period of two months.
The funds were provided by the German Federal Foreign Office. It is heartening to see that there are countries out there willing to stand with Pakistan during these dark times. It is hoped that countries around the world will follow the German government’s lead.
Sattar Samad
Kolwah
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Pakistan-IMF deal’ . Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail appeared overly...
Right from the time of the creation of Pakistan, our ruling elite has not shown true love and loyalty to the country....
Widespread destruction has been caused due to the recent rains, especially in the provinces of Sindh, Khyber...
The havoc caused by the 2022 floods has no precedent aside from the 2010 floods. Hundreds of thousands of people have...
The prolonged monsoon rains have brought great damage to several areas of Sindh. People’s houses have been...
According to reports, Mir Munawar Ali Talpur recently visited a flood-stricken area in Sindh. Upon his arrival, a...
Comments