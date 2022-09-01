Sindh policemen to get medical cards

Taking notice of the medical issues of the policemen and their families, the Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, has ordered their registration with an insurance policy and issuance of medical cards to them.

Officials said the move was taken during the review of requests and complaints by the cops facing medical issues. In this regard, the Sindh police chief sought a detailed report and insurance policy that was intact.

The IGP has also directed all the additional IGs, DIGs, assistant IGs, SSPs and SPs in Sindh to make it easier for the police employees throughout the province to get the health card and care facility.

The Sindh police department is striving to provide better health facilities to its employees and their families. Is this connection, consents of employees and officials is required who are willing to get an insurance policy through the provincial police.

Officials said the directions issued by IGP Memon also include that information and data (as per the annexed proforma) in respect of such officers and officials willing to be insured against the health card policy of the Sindh police be furnished to his office through a special messenger in soft and hard copies by September 7, 2022, so that the same may be shared with the respective insurance company.

The directions added that only compiled data from the respective range or unit level should be furnished to the office and direct information from districts would not be entertained by the office. Apart from that, in order to accommodate the subordinates facing difficulties in their official matters, the Sindh police chief has formed a cell under his direct supervision.

Officials said that with the approval of the competent authority, a facilitation desk has been established at the IGP’s complaint cell, Central Police Office (CPO), for extending excess and support to the police officers and ministerial staff of all ranks.

An officer of the inspector or sub-inspector rank shall look after the matters posted at the facilitation desk. Moreover, a dedicated helpline 1715 has also been allocated to the facilitation desk so that officers may convey their grievances for redress. The purpose of the desk is to resolve issues of the police officers speedily and without unnecessary delay.