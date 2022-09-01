Dengue, diarrhoea, skin infections common among flood victims: SIUT

Malaria, diarrhoea, respiratory infections, fever, diabetes, blood pressure, trauma and gastrointestinal disorders are the most common ailments among the flood-affected persons in the Lasbela district of Balochistan while dengue, skin ailments, high fever, anaemia, and gastrointestinal diseases were common health complaints among the flood-affected people in Sukkur and Larkana cities of Sindh.

This was stated by an official of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) on Wednesday. He said the SIUT had rushed two medical teams to the flood-affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan to provide relief to the vulnerable and affected populations. “They [the medical teams] have treated patients suffering from both infectious as well as non-infectious diseases. Malaria, dengue, diarrhoea and skin infections are the most common ailments among them,” the SIUT official said.

The SIUT medical team comprising doctors, specialists and paramedics in Lasbela is based in the Uthal area. It found that most patients in the flood-affected population were suffering from malaria, diarrhoea, respiratory infection, fever, diabetes, blood pressure, trauma and gastrointestinal disorders. “Immediate medical cover was provided to them and required medicines were also distributed on the spot.”

Another SIUT team has gone to the Sukkur and Larkana regions. A massive number of ailing people approached the team for treatment of their diseases. Most of them were suffering from dengue, skin ailments, high fever, anaemia and gastrointestinal disorders.