Unicef-backed drive registers 11,000 births in Karachi without need to visit Nadra

A joint programme of the Sindh government’s Local Government Department and the United National Children’s Fund (Unicef) has so far properly registered the births of 11,000 children in Karachi without the hassle of their parents visiting the centre of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for the purpose.

Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah said in a statement on Wednesday that the Integrated Service Delivery (ISD) programme of his department and Unicef had been continuing since January this year.

He said the ISD programme had been available at 18 healthcare facilities in four districts of Karachi. He said ISD desks had been functional at these facilities, where the birth registration facilities were available to parents after providing their computerised national identity cards and provisional birth certificates issued by the hospital. The secretary said the birth registration facility was available to the parents from the ISD desks against the payment of a fee of just Rs200.

He said the ISD help desks had been linked with the union council-based registration database of Nadra. The Nadra’s computerised birth certificate once issued is available to the applicant parents from the same ISD desk where they earlier provided details of the birth, as they are not required to visit any Nadra centre for collecting the certificate.

The secretary said the ISD programme had ensured transparency in the birth registration system by preventing fake and bogus registrations. He said the scope of the ISD programme would be extended to other districts of the province gradually for providing a sound footing to the coming generations for their education, skill training, and practical life.