Rs20 million jewellery goes missing from bank’s locker in DHA

Police launched an investigation after a citizen complained on Wednesday that the gold he kept in a locker of a private bank’s branch in Defence Housing Authority had gone missing.

Anwarullah complained that he found only an empty shopper when he opened the locker after around two years. He immediately informed the police about what had happened.

Police reached the bank and inquired about the incident. police said the complainant had tome them in his initial statement that he had kept in the locker his and his relatives’ jewellery weighing around two kilograms and worth about Rs20 million. He said that last time he had visited the bank to check the locker was in 2020. Police said they had obtained the fingerprints from the locker and were investigating. Several lockers of a private bank in the Clifton area had been found empty last year.