Two shot dead in Orangi, Korangi

Two people, including a furniture workshop owner, were shot dead in the city on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the body of a young man who had been hanged was found in Baldia Town.

A man was shot dead in MPR Colony in the Orangi Town area. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 35-year-old Jamshed Khan, son of Rasheed.

SHO Ayazuddin said the culprits had killed the victim apparently with a proper plan as they first opened indiscriminate fire outside the victim’s house to get him out of it, and as soon as he came out, they shot and killed him.

He was shot multiple times and died on the spot. The deceased man worked as a driver at a soft drink company and the initial investigation suggests that he had a tribal enmity. Police have recovered around one dozen empty shells of a 30 bore pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division.

Separately, the owner of a furniture workshop was shot dead in the Korangi area. His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 55-year-old Farman, son of Irfan.

According to SHO Farooq Sanjrani, the man used to live on an upper storey of the furniture market as his workshop was located on the first storey. The officer said the victim was at his home when unidentified suspects arrived at his residence and shot him once. He died on the spot.

The suspects managed to escape after committing the crime. Police suspect that the incident might have occurred over a property dispute as the deceased man had a dispute with his nephew and brother-in-law over a property.

Separately, the body of a man was found from near Khyber Chowk in Baldia Town. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the body to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where it was identified to be that of Asif, 42, son of Shafi. Quoting the initial investigations, police said the man had been hanged and apparently, he was abducted before being killed and after the killing, his kidnappers had dumped his body. Police suspect that personal enmity could be the reason behind the murder.

In another incident, a 53-year-old man, Gul Raza, son of Noor Khan, was shot and wounded in North Nazimabad within the limits of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station. Police said one of his neighbours had opened fire on him during a clash.

He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station, Saeed Gul, 48, was injured after his son stabbed him.

The injured man was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said they were looking for his son Suleman who had fled following the incident. Meanwhile, a man, Adil, 32, son of Ibrahim, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in Orangi Town. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.