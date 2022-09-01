PTI MPA, two others charged with hindering Haleem’s arrest get bail

A sessions court on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to three PTI leaders in a case lodged against them and others for allegedly attacking police and obstructing the arrest of Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh outside the Karachi central prison.

MPA Raja Azhar, Shahnawaz Jadoon, and Muhammad Shehzad filed applications with the district and sessions judge (East), seeking bail to evade their arrest at the hands of the police.

After an initial hearing, the judge granted them interim pre-arrest bail until September 7 subject to the submission of a surety of Rs20,000 each. He directed the investigating officer to appear in person along with the case file on the next date of the hearing when the accused’s bail application will come up for confirmation or otherwise. The court also directed them to join the investigation.

An FIR was registered at the New Town police station under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 146 (rioting), and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

MNA Fahim Ahmed Khan and MPA Azhar, along with over two dozen party workers, were booked on the complainant of SHO Muhammad Zubair, who said he along with other policemen was present inside the prison for security purposes as the opposition leader was presented before an anti-terrorism court by the Anti-Encroachment Force. He said Sheikh was granted bail by the court, but ACE officials arrested him in another case. He said the PTI lawmakers and workers attacked him and other cops while Sheikh was being shifted to the police station.