‘Society’s ignorance concerning mental health results in shallow dramas’

“In Pakistani dramas, suicide is a very convenient ending. Towards the end, if a villain is perplexed about the situation, they generally end up committing suicide; when the producers are unable to decide on the ending of their dramas, there’s suicide,” clinical psychologist Dr Asha Bedar said on Wednesday.

Dr Asha, who specialises in violence against women, was addressing a webinar that was titled ‘Do Pakistani dramas get it right when it comes to mental illness?’ and hosted by the Uks Research Centre.

She stressed that globally, when films or television series are produced, there is extensive research behind them. “In Pakistan, we might not have the resources for such research, but there should be basic understanding about suicide and depression.”

She pointed out that suicide is not always about mental illness. Sometimes, there are reactionary suicides, or it can be because of impulsive behaviour, she explained. Uks Director Tasneem Ahmer said that in local dramas, mental health is only shown and not explained. She remarked that mental health is one of the most neglected fields, be it in research or in entertainment.

She spoke about a few local dramas that touched upon mental health that had suicide, emotional abuse by husband, obsession with girls, marital rape, and comical and exaggerated depiction of marital rape. “Are Pakistani dramas further stigmatising mental health or are they raising awareness?”

She said that exaggerated, inaccurate and comical characters are used in our dramas to portray persons with psychiatric disorders. People with mental illness are depicted as violent, murderous and unpredictable, and have only themselves to blame for their condition, she added.

“We show mental health as a non-serious subject,” she pointed out, saying that our dramas and female magazines promote the idea that all problems can be solved through marriage. Screenwriter Bee Gul said she is a writer but she is not equipped to understand mental health, adding that this brings responsibility on writers to consult experts to produce responsible content.

She said that what we should not do as content producers is sensationalise or further harass people. She stressed that she as a writer needs to develop a dialogue on sexual abuse. “I have to very responsibly involve people who deal with these subjects,” she said, adding that content producers generally give in to marketing and sensationalism.

Dr Asha pointed out that dramas are produced according to the trending issues. “When rape was trending, there were dramas on rape; when second marriage was trending, there were drams on that subject; there were dramas on court marriages, when the topic started trending.”

She asked why psychologists and therapists are not consulted before making dramas. In Pakistani dramas, therapists are only shown doing therapy at cafes, she remarked. “That is so basic; there is no research needed for it. One can simply ask any psychologist how therapy is done,” she said, adding that in our dramas, the therapist becomes friends with their patients and complicated relationships are formed.

“We are very far from the nuances and the complexities of mental illnesses,” she pointed out, explaining that bipolar disorder is still confused here with having a split personality. Giving an example of a local drama dealing with the subject of sexual abuse, she said that in that drama, the victim was shown as someone completely mentally lost all the time and wandering around aimlessly. “I’ve been working with sexual abuse survivors for 23 years. I’ve never seen a survivor like that,” she said, adding that it is not so difficult to check with the experts on this issue.

Bee Gul said the more serious mental illness we have in our society, the more ignorance we have concerning it. “People are hateful towards those going through mental issues. People at home start abusing them first.”

She said we have no understanding about mental health, and we are ignorant about it, so the same goes for the drama industry because it is also part of the same society.

She explained that entertainment media is about projecting what is happening in society, leaving it up to the audience to be moved to think because of their content. “As the audience, they should be able to feel the difference between right and wrong.”

She said that a writer’s job is never to decide what is right or wrong. “There is deep-rooted misogyny in our society — and not only in men but in women as well. That’s why hardly any actor refuses to portray or is bothered about portraying misogyny.”

She also said that when she wrote about sexual abuse, she was going to therapy herself and had a reference to talk to. “As a writer, I have to be sensitive enough to understand a sexually abused character and see through the eyes of that character, then write about them.”