PCJCCI calls for digital economy

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has suggested transforming the industrial economy to the digital economy as per the Chinese model that has proved to be the best practice in this regard.
During a discussion on digitalisation of the national economy on Wednesday, president PCJCCI Mr. Wang Zihai said that we should set up integrated computing network hubs across the country to boost the digital economy and provide new impetus for the sector’s development.
Mr. Wang Zihai, said that data center computing equipment would be key accelerators for the development of new technologies and industries such as artificial intelligence, big data and block chain, and help fuel digital transformation and high-quality development.
