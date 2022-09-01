SBP rejects donation complaints

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday rejected complaints circulating on social media platforms regarding non-acceptance of donations from general public in “CM Flood Relief Fund” of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The central bank said it held an enquiry on the matter and found the complaints “baseless”. The concerned banks were accepting donations in the Fund through all possible channels, including cash transactions, online transfers, and both international and local credit card transfers, SBP said.

The relevant banks had also confirmed that transactions were taking place in the accounts on daily basis, it added.

SBP said the banks have also assured of making all possible efforts to play their role in helping people affected due to floods. The donors facing any problem may lodge their complaints with the relevant banks or approach the central bank, SBP said.