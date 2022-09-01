Gold drops Rs1,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,500 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs139,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,286 to Rs119,170.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $18 to $1,715 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.

Jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below Rs4,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.