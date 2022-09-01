Late value-buying lifts lethargic stocks

Stocks on Wednesday managed a tame recovery on late value-hunting, attributable to rupee rebound, and hopes of inflows in the shape of foreign flood-aid, traders said.

The benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index could inch up by only 155.89 points or 0.37 percent to end at 42,351.15 points after drifting between a high of 42,472.45 and a low of 42,073.87 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks staged a weak rally after the announcement of aid from the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia for flood losses amid strong rupee recovery.

“Reports of imminent $2 billion bilateral support from Qatar, oil financing from Saudi Arabia, $1 billion investment from UAE, fall in dollar bond yields, amid IMF programme approval helped stocks wriggle out of the negative zone,” he said.

However, mid-session pressure remained on weak global crude oil prices, and weakening exports.

The KSE-30 Shares Index also improved by 76.40 points or 0.48 percent to 16,003.41 points.

Traded shares decreased by 56 million to 181.267 million from 237.670 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs7.209 billion from Rs7.315 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.034 trillion from Rs7.014 trillion. Out of 339 companies active in the session, 173 closed in the green, 143 in the red and 23 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities said a range-bound session was observed at the exchange as the index traded between its intraday high of 156 points and intraday low of 116 points.

A major contribution to the index came from HUBC, EPCL, EFERT, PPL and LUCK, as they cumulatively contributed 133 pints to the index. On the flipside DAWH, PSEL, BAHL, MTL, and POL lost value in the shape of 155 points.

The highest gains were recorded in shares of Bhanero Textiles, which rose by Rs95.62 to Rs1,370.62/share, followed by Sapphire Textiles that jumped by Rs73.16 to Rs1,159.99/share. Pakistan Services posted the biggest loss, falling by Rs79.33 to Rs1,020.67/share, followed by Philip Morris Pakistan that lost Rs41.99 to end at Rs518/share.

Arif Habib Ltd in its report said the market opened with a negative gap due to political noise as wary investors awaited clarity on this front.

“However, during the last trading hour value-buying in the cement sector, which helped the index to close in the green zone, while volumes remained dry in the mainboard although hefty volumes were witnessed in the 3rd tier stocks,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the performance included cements (+75.3 points), chemicals (+32.3 points), fertilisers (+23.1 points), power (+22.9 points) and E&Ps (+18.7 points).

K-Electric Ltd was the leader with 15.137 million shares. The power company gained 6 paisas to finish at Rs3.26/share. Unity Foods Ltd was the second highest traded stock with 10.978 million shares. The food firm strengthened by 66 paisas to close at Rs23.65/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Engro Polymer XD, Fauji Cement, WorldCall Telecom, Pakistan Refinery, Fauji Foods Ltd, Hascol Petrol, Maple Leaf, and Bank Al-Habib.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 43.130 million from 71.047 million a day earlier.