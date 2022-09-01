Steel firms halt production amid low demand

KARACHI: Steel companies Amreli Steels and Bolan Castings have temporarily shut down their plants on a decline in demand for steel amid unprecedented monsoon rains and flash floods across the country.

In announcements made at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday, both companies notified their shutdown. Amreli Steels has halted its production for 20 while Bolan Castings closed its operations for 13 days.

In its material disclosure information, Bolan Castings Ltd., a Millat group company, said tractors deliveries had been adversely affected by devastating floods, which damaged road and farm infrastructures across the country.

“This has in turn drastically reduced the demand for our tractors’ castings,” it said, adding, “The management of the company has, therefore, decided to temporarily halt the production activities of the company from Sept 1 to Sept 13, 2022.”

Amreli Steels Limited said it "had decided to shut down its plants for twenty days owing to low demand of steel rebars in the country due to unprecedented monsoon rains and flash floods witnessed across the country.

Consequently, no manufacturing will take place from 31 Aug to 19 Sept 2022."

The resumption of operations of further extension in production suspension (as the case may be) would be communicated accordingly, the company reported.