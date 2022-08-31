Jurists say courts consider unconditional apology

ISLAMABAD: Former Sindh High Court Chief Justice Shaiq Usmani said Tuesday PTI Chairman Imran Khan has not accepted his mistake in the case of contempt of court. The courts in such cases generally give weight to unconditional apology.

Speaking in Geo News “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath” programme, Justice (retd) Shaiq Usmani said courts do not take into account who is popular and who is not. They only decide on the cases taking a legal procedure, he said. He corrected Imran Khan’s impression that Zeba Chaudhry is an Executive Magistrate not a Judicial Magistrate. He said Imran Khan, who had been a prime minister, does not know a magistrate does not hear such cases. If the court makes its opinion Imran Khan committed contempt of court, he will be surely sentenced, he told the host.

Speaking in the programme, former judge of Lahore High Court, Shah Khawar, said Imran Khan has wrongly been advised to hold his ground in the case. He said the PTI Chairman should not defend his statement. No one loses his dignity by offering apology, he said, adding the courts give no favour to a person for the reason he is a popular figure. Justice (retd) Shah Khawar too corrected Imran Khan saying the female judge is not a magistrate but Additional District and Sessions Judge.