Pakistan paying price of wrongs done by the rich: UK MP

ISLAMABAD: British Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe has opined that Pakistan is paying the price for what it has not done, so it must be compensated.

Pakistan has 7,253 glaciers the most outside of the arctic polar region - they’re all reportedly melting fast. Pakistan contributes less than 1% of greenhouse global emissions but is among the top 10 countries affected by climate change. Pakistan is paying the price for our greed.

The MP for Leicester East said in a series of tweets: “A tragedy is unfolding. Pakistan is responsible for 1% of global emissions. It’s completely wrong that it has to bear the brunt of climate change. The super-rich caused the climate crisis. The super rich should bear the cost. Pakistan must get international help immediately.”

Pakistan accounts for 1% of global emissions. The global elite, the richest 1%, account for double the emissions of 50% of the world. It’s time the world’s rich paid for the climate crisis that they cause in countries like Pakistan. We need a global wealth tax now, she said. She also shared a couple of videos of recent flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Meanwhile, Sky News reported that if timely action was not taken in Pakistan to address climate change the number of hot days in next 80 years would extend to 180 days in a year, adding that the phenomenon would be catastrophic causing droughts failing crops and significant problems with water supplies.

“We have the largest number of glaciers outside the polar region, and this affects us,” Pakistan’s climate minister Sherry Rehman told the Associated Press. “Instead of keeping their majesty and preserving them for posterity and nature,” she said, “we are seeing them melt.”

This is a big problem in Pakistan. The country is not only a glacier hot spot, but melting in the Himalayas — one of the main mountain ranges in the country — is accelerating, according to a recent study.

“Our findings clearly show that ice is now being lost from Himalayan glaciers at a rate that is at least ten times higher than the average rate over past centuries,” Jonathan Carrivick, the study’s lead author, said in a statement when the study came out.

Along with melting snow, glacial runoff can cause rivers to swell, even many miles downstream from the mountains, Kamp said. That’s especially worrisome when it coincides with monsoons, which climate change may also be worsening (partly because hotter air can hold more water).

“With this increase of glacial meltwater for the next decades — because of climate change — we will have to deal with floods,” Kamp said.

There’s another way melting ice can cause extreme floods: In the mountains of Pakistan, water from glaciers forms high-elevation lakes, which are often dammed by glacial ice. When there’s too much runoff, those lakes quickly expand and the ice dams can break, producing what’s called a “glacial lake outburst.”

Those breaches are extremely dangerous. In April a glacial lake near Mount Shishpar burst, likely because it ballooned too quickly with melted ice. Water flooded a village in northern Pakistan and swept away a bridge.

Scientists have yet to determine what role climate change plays in the floods, but it’s clear that warming puts Pakistan at risk. It’s not just the floods. It’s heat, drought, and other telltale symptoms of rising temperatures. According to the Global Climate Risk Index published by non-profit group Germanwatch, Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable nations in the world when it comes to the effects of climate change over the past two decades.

Even if global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the more ambitious goal under the Paris climate agreement, a third of Pakistan’s glaciers could still melt. And as they shrink, they could near a tipping point, Kamp said. “Suddenly, when they are that small, everything turns around 180 degrees, from too much water and flooding to drought,” Kamp said.

To that end, Pakistan has called on rich nations to fulfill a pledge they made more than a decade ago to provide lower-income nations with $100 billion a year to adapt to climate change.

“Developing countries, whilst not responsible for the majority of emissions today, too often bear the brunt of climate change impacts,” Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said at a briefing in July. “The specific challenges faced by the developing countries in climate change must be recognised.”