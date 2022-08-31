Anti-state elements be punished: Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said those who speak or write against the country’s interests will not be forgiven by the nation and they should be severely punished.
He said floods were the national issue at present. “We should thank the countries helping flood victims. We should also thank patriotic overseas Pakistanis who are participating in relief efforts,” he said, adding that the workers of all parties should forget their differences and contribute to rehabilitation of flood victims. Political leaders should encourage such people regardless of which party they belong to.
