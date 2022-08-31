How’d they survive if they oust Imran: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Talking about the strategy of the PTI in case of an adverse judgement against its chairman, Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday it is for those who can disqualify Imran, not for the PTI, to think that how would they survive (in their positions) if they oust Imran Khan.
Speaking in a TV programme, he said the masses would decide if a judgement is delivered against Imran. Speaking in another TV programme, he found commonality in the cases of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Yousuf Raza Gilani and Nawaz Sharif.
He claimed these leaders had lost popularity when removed, while Imran Khan is at the “pinnacle of his popularity.” When asked if he means the courts cannot penalize a popular leader, Fawad said they could not punish (a popular leader) in political cases.
When reminded the courts had convicted PMLN’s Talal Chaudhry and Nihal Hashmi, he advised the anchor against comparing Imran Khan with the likes of Talal or Nihal. Speaking in yet another TV programme, he defended Shaukat Tarin’s talk regarding damage to the state, but added that the audio was leaked by joining various parts of the conversation.
