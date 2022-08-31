Embassy commemorates Turkish Victory Day

ISLAMABAD: The devastating floods across Pakistan and generous response by the international community were the subjects of discussion at the reception hosted by Turkiye’s new ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci to Pakistan to commemorate Victory Day of his country Tuesday at a local hotel.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Nadeem Raza was the chief guest who performed the cake-cutting ceremony. Ambassador Dr Mehmet, who has been propounding true message of Islam for peace and rebutted Islamophobia with great argumentation since many years on various international forums, is being admired for his role in this regard.

Turkish Defence Attaché Brigadier Mehmet Suha Oztekin and his spouse co-hosted the reception. The guests had candid discussion about the political situation prevailing in the country and most of them were guessing about the political future of Imran Khan and PTI in the wake of several cases pending against him in various courts.

They were rejoiced about restoration of IMF programme for Pakistan and appreciated the determination of the government to make the programme last one. Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci read out the message of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued on the occasion where he emphasised Turkish nation’s struggle for freedom.