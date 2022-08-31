PAF sets up flood relief fund

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has established the “Pakistan Air Force Flood Relief Fund” for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in the country. Donations for the flood affectees can be deposited in Allied Bank’s account No. PK85ABPA0010099183680023, Askari account No. PK96ASCM0003851650000097 and Habib Bank’s account No. PK09 HABB0022997001211801.
Meanwhile, PAF has expanded rescue operations in KPK in addition to the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operation in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab. Another 800 persons from Kheshki village and Nowshera Kallan of KPK were rescued and shifted to safety. Additionally, 1400 persons have been housed in field camps of Risalpur and are provided with free medical treatment, food and shelter. Free ration and medical camps by PAF have also been set up in Naltar valley. Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Admin) and Air Vice Marshal Moeed Khan, DG Air Operations took an aerial view of the flooded areas.
ISLAMABAD: The devastating floods across Pakistan and generous response by the international community were the...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission Tuesday granted one week to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s counsel to submit reply in...
ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad granted bail to former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser...
SUKKUR: The Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon giving details of losses in recent rains said on Tuesday,...
SUKKUR Aid efforts ramped up across flooded Pakistan on Tuesday to help tens of millions of people affected by...
ISLAMABAD: Given the crippling economic crisis, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has said that difficult...
Comments