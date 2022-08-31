PAF sets up flood relief fund

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has established the “Pakistan Air Force Flood Relief Fund” for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in the country. Donations for the flood affectees can be deposited in Allied Bank’s account No. PK85ABPA0010099183680023, Askari account No. PK96ASCM0003851650000097 and Habib Bank’s account No. PK09 HABB0022997001211801.

Meanwhile, PAF has expanded rescue operations in KPK in addition to the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operation in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab. Another 800 persons from Kheshki village and Nowshera Kallan of KPK were rescued and shifted to safety. Additionally, 1400 persons have been housed in field camps of Risalpur and are provided with free medical treatment, food and shelter. Free ration and medical camps by PAF have also been set up in Naltar valley. Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Admin) and Air Vice Marshal Moeed Khan, DG Air Operations took an aerial view of the flooded areas.