EC gives Imran one week to reply in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission Tuesday granted one week to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s counsel to submit reply in the contempt case against them and adjourned the hearing till September 7.

A four-member bench — headed by Sindh Member Nisar Durrani — heard the contempt case against Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry. Imran’s counsel sought more time for submitting reply, as he had to go through the copy of accusations.

The Commission on Aug 20 issued contempt notices to Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry for using an ‘intemperate’ language against the chief election commissioner. The PTI leaders were asked to appear before the Commission in person or through their counsel on Aug 30.