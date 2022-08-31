Asad Qaisar gets bail

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad granted bail to former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for violation of Article 144.

Asad Qaiser has been granted bail by the District and Sessions Court on a surety of Rs 5,000 till September 7.The bail application was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Zafraqbal as duty judge.During the hearing, the court has summoned the police along with the record for the next hearing.