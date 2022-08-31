Sharjeel says rains claim 402 lives in Sindh

SUKKUR: The Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon giving details of losses in recent rains said on Tuesday, that 402 people died and 1055 were injured in the province.

Memon said, that according to preliminary estimates, a total loss of Rs 860 billion had been inflicted due to the devastation of the rains. Memon said against the floods of 2010, the monsoon 2022 had severely affected all 30 districts of the province.

He said that about 1.5 million houses had been affected, 11734 cattle of Rs 903.96 million had been killed while standing crops of Rs 335.44 billion, on 3171726 acres of land had been destroyed. Besides this 100% of the cotton crop on 1,467,579 acres of land had also been destroyed. Similarly, 100% date crop o estimated cost of Rs 7096.53 million on 101,379 acres had been affected while 21.78% of the standing crop of sugarcane of estimated cost of Rs 119,18.7 million on 158,916 acres and 71.46% of the rice crop of estimated cost of Rs 52,100.37 million on 1063273 acres had been destroyed.

He said that 570 roads of 2281.5 km length had been affected, causing a loss of Rs 22.8 billion while in Hyderabad Division 843.5 km roads and 20 bridges had been affected. Similarly, in Sukkur Division, 1002 km long, consisting of 256 roads and 18 bridges had been destroyed and 136.8 km consisting of 125 roads in Shaheed Benazirabad had been damaged.

Memon said that in Larkana division, 12 roads of 96 km and 6 bridges and in Mirpurkhas, 146.22 km long consisting of 23 roads had been affected. Memon concluded, that the infrastructure including roads, bridges and drainage system in Karachi Division has been severely damaged and loss was estimated to be more than Rs 50 billion. He said that Sindh government would compensate the losses of lives and properties caused by the monsoon rains.