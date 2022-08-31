‘Monsoon on steroids’ hampers relief efforts across Pakistan

SUKKUR Aid efforts ramped up across flooded Pakistan on Tuesday to help tens of millions of people affected by relentless monsoon rains that have submerged a third of the country and claimed more than 1,100 lives. Launching Rs 35 bn UN flash appeal Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids — the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding”, he said.

Makeshift relief camps have sprung up all over Pakistan — in schools, on motorways and in military bases. The rains that began in June have unleashed powerful floods across the country that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes. Authorities and charities are struggling to accelerate aid delivery to more than 33 million people, a challenging task in areas cut off because many roads and bridges have been critically damaged. Displaced people have been wandering what dry land remains, seeking shelter, food and drinking water. “For God’s sake help us out,” said Qadir, 35, who was camped out with his extended family on a road near the southern city of Sukkur. “We walked along the road for three days to reach here. There´s nothing left back at home, we only managed to save our lives.”

“To see the devastation on the ground is really mind-boggling,” Pakistan’s climate change minister Sherry Rehman told AFP. “When we send in water pumps, they say, ‘Where do we pump the water?’ It’s all one big ocean, there’s no dry land to pump the water out.”