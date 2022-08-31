Tough economic decisions need of the hour: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Given the crippling economic crisis, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has said that difficult decisions would have to be taken to improve the deteriorating economic situation; however, his priority would be to protect common people and oppressed class.

Addressing a seminar on the state of Pak economy organized by his party, Imran Khan said that Pakistan is currently going through big economic challenges, adding, “we will now have to take those steps for Pakistan that no one has ever taken.”

He emphasized that political stability is very important for economic stability, whereas the ‘imported government’ has created a storm of inflation in the country, as they do not care about the common man’.

The PTI chairman said he will now hold regular meetings with his economic team, whichever government comes, it will have to face the worst situation.“We never thought of increasing our country’s wealth by increasing exports, China increased its country’s wealth by increasing its exports,” said Imran, adding Pakistan’s second biggest asset is overseas Pakistanis, who send a large amount of money to Pakistan.

“The drama of foreign funding continued in the Election Commission, they must have now seen the reality of foreign funding in the telethon, the incoming government will have to take decisions on an emergency basis in the current situation,” said the former PM. He said when he became the Prime Minister, he got briefings about every sector, adding the US President was briefed on all the issues two and a half months before taking office.

Raising prices and raising money is not called economy, protecting people and improving living conditions is an essence of economy, said Khan. “The thieves did not build dams, rather built expensive power plants and no policy was made regarding the environment,” he said.