Prime focus to highlight Kashmir issue globally: Barrister Sultan

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said after seeking independence our efforts were mainly focused on highlighting the Kashmir issue globally and sensitizing the world about early resolution of the dispute.

Addressing a function at Cadet College at Chhatar-Class here on Tuesday, he said: “Our forefathers’ valorous struggle and sacrifices have led to the independence of Azad Kashmir. Now we shall continue our efforts to highlight the issue of Kashmir at the international level and expose Indian brutalities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir where people have been reeling under the brutal repression of over a half-million troops deployed in the length and breadth of the territory. Hailing the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, the president said, “We salute the martyrs of Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) who have laid down their lives for the noble cause”.

Reiterating the government’s support t the Kashmir struggle, he said, “The struggle will continue at all fronts until the independence of the IIOJK”. Referring to his efforts to ensure quality education in Azad Kashmir, he said, “I inaugurated the first-ever cadet college of Azad

Kashmir, at Palandri, in 1999 and the second in 2018”. Citing the fast-spreading network of colleges and universities in Azad Kashmir the president said, “Now I am chancellor of 5 universities all across the liberated territory”. Promoting quality of education at all levels was the first and foremost priority, Barrister Sultan Mahmood said, terming the performance of the cadets as exemplary.