31 held during search operations

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station, the police spokesman said.

He said that, following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the PS Tarnol areas by local police, CTD, and quick reaction teams under the supervision of SP CTD.

During the search operation 15 suspects and 03 vehicles and four motorbikes were shifted to the police station for verification, While 80 houses, and 90 suspects, were checked while four 30 bore pistols, one 12 bore gun, one Kalashnikov, one 222 gun, one 8mm gun, Rs106,000 and 42 wine bottles were also recovered and cases have been registered against the accused.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police have arrested 16 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered a stolen car, drugs, and weapons with ammunition from their possession during the last 24 hours, police said.

Pulghran police arrested drug peddler Muhammad Hassan and recovered 1230 grams of hashish and 120 grams Ice from his possession.

Bani Gala police two accused Muhammad Mehfooz and Muhammad Imran and recovered 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Lohi Bher police arrested accused Muhammad Mutaib and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Gulzar Ahmed and Abdul Rahman and recovered two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, the Golra police team arrested the accused Hassnain Haider, Zahir Ullah, and Muhammad Shoaib and recovered 2,380 grams of hashish six grams Ice and one 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Shojhat and recovered a stolen car from his possession.

Kirpa police arrested accused Muhammad Inzamam and recovered one 12-bore gun from his possession.

Sihala police arrested two accused Jameel and Zahid and recovered two Kalashnikovs from their possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

While, during a special crackdown against absconders, police teams nabbed four proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city.