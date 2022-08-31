Training on nuclear radiation protection

Islamabad : Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) would impart training to Capital Police on nuclear radiation protection. It was decided in a meeting between Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, and Director General PNRA.

The meeting agreed on providing special gear to the personnel for radiation protection and nuclear safety in the federal capital. The forum was apprised that nuclear substances were being commonly used for treatment in various medical institutions; therefore it was imperative to conduct a workshop to guide the cops about the effects of nuclear substances. Initially, three-day training would be held while later a nuclear radiation protection unit would also be established in the Federal Capital.