Campaign against wrong parking initiated

Islamabad: The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) against wrong parking is carried on and a total of 170 motorists were issued fine tickets during the last 24 hours in Bhara Kahu, the police spokesman said on Tuesday.

ITP has launched a campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and creating problems in the smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpath areas.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ITP has launched this campaign and Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer is monitoring it. Special squads have been constituted to check illegal parking while additional strength has been also provided to various zones to ensure the success of the campaign.

The SSP (Traffic) has directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure the implementation of traffic laws and take action against those involved in creating problems for traffic discipline in the city.

The SSP (Traffic) said that it is the right of pedestrians to use the footpath and no parking would be allowed there. During the last 24 hours, ITP police also issued 170 fine tickets to those involved in wrong parking in the Bhara Kahu area while several vehicles were impounded at the police station for not vacating footpath areas.