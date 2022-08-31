3 killed as woman jumps into Tarbela lake with 4 kids

HARIPUR: Three minor children were drowned when a woman jumped into the Tarbela Lake along with her four kids in Gandaf village here on Tuesday evening.

According to Beer Police Station’s officials, Bibi Aqiqa, 38, first threw her three children into the lake before jumping into it along with an infant.

A youth, who happened to be there with his buffaloes, jumped into the water and rescued the woman and her five years old son.

However, three of her children, including an infant, drowned, and the villagers fished their bodies out after an effort of half an hour.

Those who died were identified as Muzamil, 18 months, Abdullah, 7 years, and Aisha Bibi, 10. Family sources said that the reason behind the incident was some family dispute. The husband of the woman was stated to be in Sindh for the last few months and did not return due to unknown reasons. The woman was arrested and a criminal case was registered against her.