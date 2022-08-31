Illegal fund-raising camps shut in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Baffa-Pakhal Tehsil administration on Tuesday launched a crackdown against fraudsters collecting donations in the name of flash flood victims.

“We have closed dozens of such camps established in different areas to collect donations in the name of flash flood affected families, only registered organisations would be allowed to set up such camps in our tehsil,” Assistant Commissioner Novaria Farooq told reporters.

A team of tehsil administration and police led by the assistant commissioner took the rounds of Shinkiari and Baffa bazaars along with adjoining localities.

It closed all such camps established to collect donations in the name of affectees.

She warned such fraudsters of strict legal action if they were found again collecting donations in the name of flash flood-affected families.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) provincial deputy amir and former senator Hydayatullah Shah appealed to the well-off people to come forward to extend financial assistance to families affected by the recent flash floods in Mansehra and Lower Kohistan districts.

“The JUIF is providing the basic necessities and food to the affected families across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Hydayatullah Shah told reporters.

He said that the Mansehra chapter of the party had contributed Rs1.3 million to the party’s provincial account for the flood-affected families.