Mayor appeals people to help flood victims

PESHAWAR: Mayor Capital Metropolitan government Zubair Ali has asked the well-off people to come forward for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

The mayor along with other elected representatives visited flood affected areas, including Jala Bela, Agra, Mian Gujjar, Daudzai, Gulbela, Wazir Kalan and distributed relief items among the flood victims.

He distributed food items, biscuits, rice, flour, water, medicines, juices and food items for children. He also provided fodder for animals in the affected area.

He announced construction of a protection wall along the river bank in these villages. He also announced the establishment of a medical camp and directed authorities to make a permanent arrangement for drinking water in the area.