Mayor appeals people to help flood victims

PESHAWAR: Mayor Capital Metropolitan government Zubair Ali has asked the well-off people to come forward for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people.
The mayor along with other elected representatives visited flood affected areas, including Jala Bela, Agra, Mian Gujjar, Daudzai, Gulbela, Wazir Kalan and distributed relief items among the flood victims.
He distributed food items, biscuits, rice, flour, water, medicines, juices and food items for children. He also provided fodder for animals in the affected area.
He announced construction of a protection wall along the river bank in these villages. He also announced the establishment of a medical camp and directed authorities to make a permanent arrangement for drinking water in the area.
LAHORE: Catastrophic monsoon floods in Pakistan have sent food prices skyrocketing, putting many staples out of the...
HARIPUR: Three minor children were drowned when a woman jumped into the Tarbela Lake along with her four kids in...
MANSEHRA: The Baffa-Pakhal Tehsil administration on Tuesday launched a crackdown against fraudsters collecting...
PESHAWAR: In a major breakthrough, the world’s top-ranked universities and the Austrian government have offered free...
KHAR: A soldier of the paramilitary Frontier Corps was martyred while another sustained injuries when an improvised...
MANSEHRA: Torghar district administration has inaugurated the first Government Middle School for Girls in the Judbah...
Comments