First middle school for girls inaugurated in Torghar

MANSEHRA: Torghar district administration has inaugurated the first Government Middle School for Girls in the Judbah tehsil with the financial assistance of the Japanese government.

“This is a great milestone as the first government middle school is going to start regular educational sessions for the local girls here,” Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zeb Khan told the inaugural ceremony held in Judbah, the headquarters of Torghar district, on Tuesday.

A Japanese delegation and officials of the education department also attended the ceremony.

The deputy commissioner said that the building of the government higher secondary school for girls was being built in the Darbani area with the help of the Japanese government.