Kalash woman commits suicide

PESHAWAR: A woman belonging to the Kalash community of Chitral allegedly committed suicide here, it was learnt on Tuesday.
One Saifullah of Hazarkhwani told police that he had married a Kalash woman, Reena, after she embraced Islam in 2016. He added that she committed suicide inside her house on Monday.
