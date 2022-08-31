 
Wednesday August 31, 2022
Peshawar

Kalash woman commits suicide

By Bureau report
August 31, 2022

PESHAWAR: A woman belonging to the Kalash community of Chitral allegedly committed suicide here, it was learnt on Tuesday.

One Saifullah of Hazarkhwani told police that he had married a Kalash woman, Reena, after she embraced Islam in 2016. He added that she committed suicide inside her house on Monday.

