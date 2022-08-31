Eight more killed in KP floods

PESHAWAR: Eight more people were killed and three injured as rescue and relief activities continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the fifth day of devastating floods on Tuesday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 99 relief camps have been established in the province. These included 77 in Nowshera where 25,000 affectees were being provided food and other necessities. Eleven camps have been set up in Dera Ismail Khan wherein 25,000 people have been accommodated.

While seven camps have been established in Upper Dir and two each in Malakand and Mansehra where food and other basic needs were being provided to the affected families.

In Upper Dir, 178 people were airlifted through helicopter while in Upper Chitral 14 people have been rescued and 210 in Upper Dir.

A total of 10,660 food packages have been distributed so far among the affectees besides medical aid to 6,149 affectees.

During the last 24 hours, the PDMA released Rs220 million to 11 districts

while relief items including 400 mattresses, 800 blankets, 200 plastic mates, 530 foams, and 500 hygiene kits were also dispatched to

Nowshera.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR) country representative Norinko and KP head Gayrat Younas visited the PDMA flood control room where they were briefed on the current situation. The UNHCR has provided 1,500 tents to date and assured the government of more assistance.