Niazi fireworks in vain as Balochistan record narrow win

RAWALPINDI: A stunning batting display by Irfan Khan Niazi (31-ball 57 not out) fell just two runs short as Balochistan managed an exciting win against Central Punjab in the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup that got off to a sparkling start on Tuesday at the Pindi Stadium.

It all looked over for Central Punjab when Niazi took the crease against a daunting 187 runs victory target. He lit up the stadium with some special hitting.

Four runs were required off the last ball. The final over had begun with 19 required.

Niazi had arrived at the crease with 127 required off 64 with Ahmed Shehzad (17 off 19), and Abdullah Shafique (15 off 18), and former U19 captain Qasim Akram (13 off nine) back in the pavilion. Niazi added 61 with Tayyab Tahir (51 off 33) and 41 with Faheem Ashraf (18 off eight).

It was the stand between Tayyab – who struck seven fours and a six – and Niazi that proved to be pivotal as they scored 61 at 9.38 runs per over, before Faheem and Niazi added 41 at a blistering 15 runs per over.

Niazi, who shared the player of the match award with Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, smashed three sixes and as many fours.

Wahid and Shan Masood hammered 54 each to help Balochistan post a towering 186 for four after their captain Yasir Shah elected to bat.

The two had come together in the fourth over with 36 on board following the dismissals of Haseebullah and Asad Shafiq on back-to-back deliveries.

Asad and Haseebullah kept the run rate hovering around 10 an over. Asad scored 23 runs (five fours) at a strike rate of over 191.

Wahid and Shan added 111 runs at over eight runs per over, blasting 13 boundaries between them. Wahid, who scored at over 138, sent four deliveries flying above the boundary rope and dispatched three off the 39 he faced for fours. Shan struck six fours in his 36-ball knock.

Ahmed Daniyal took all four of Balochistan’s wickets.

Earlier, in the tournament opener, fighting 42 off 32 by player of the match Sarfaraz Ahmed and a dominant show with the ball saw Sindh defeat Southern Punjab comprehensively.

Southern Punjab opted to chase kept Sindh’s scoring rate in check with wickets at regular intervals as Sindh exhausted all their batters and managed 147 with two balls to spare.

Openers Sharjeel Khan (24 off 19) and Saim Ayub (30 off 20) made 38 runs together before the former was undone by leg-spinner Ali Majid.

Sarfaraz walked in the middle with three wickets down for 73 in the 10th over. He cracked six fours and scored at a strike rate of 131. Over the course of his innings, Sarfaraz was his side’s last wicket to fall when he was caught off Sameen Gul, who returned the innings’ best figures of three for 24.

Sameen’s other two wickets were Anwar Ali and Mir Hamza.

Pacer Mohammad Ilyas was the other bowler to account for three batters. He sent Omair Bin Yousuf, Sohail Khan and Danish Aziz back to the pavilion and gave away 29 in his four.

Left-arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram returned two for 26.

Southern Punjab were bowled out for a paltry 105 in 16.4 overs. They were three down for 29 in just 5.3 overs.

Their problems were amplified in the ninth over with leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood accounting for Salman Ali Agha and Moinuddin in the space of four balls. Danish Aziz took his second wicket in the 12th over by sending Muhammad Imran back.

Right-arm pacer Sohail Khan finished with three wickets to his name. He removed Sameen Gul and Faisal Akram on successive deliveries. The only notable batting performance in the run chase came from Sharoon Siraj, who struck 36 off 27.