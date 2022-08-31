Marsh out of Zimbabwe, NZ series with injury

SYDNEY: Mitchell Marsh will miss the rest of the ODI series against Zimbabwe and matches versus New Zealand after suffering a minor ankle injury, with Australia taking no chances ahead of the T20 World Cup.
The all-rounder was experiencing “ankle soreness” following the five-wicket defeat of Zimbabwe on Sunday in Townsville, according to cricket.com.au on Tuesday.
Marsh is expected to be fit for Australia;s T20 tour of India next month, which comes prior to the World Cup on home soil. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will return from England to step in for the 30-year-old, but he will not arrive in time for Wednesday;s second ODI against Zimbabwe, again in Townsville.
“It;s disappointing for Mitch, but there;s some pretty important stuff coming up,” team-mate Steve Smith told reporters.
“He was a big part of our T20 World Cup campaign last year and I;m sure there;s big plans for him this year.”
“The priority is to get him right for that,” Smith added of Marsh, Australia;s hero when they hammered New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final last year. The series against Zimbabwe will be followed by three one-dayers against New Zealand starting on September 6, all in Cairns.
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervez Elahi has announced a plan to construct a 5-star complex near Gaddaffi...
LAHORE: The funeral prayer of Pakistan's hockey legend Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior was offered in Singhpura area...
LONDON: West Ham have signed Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta from French side Lyon for what the London team said...
KARACHI: All hopes of replacement of decades old tartan track, redevelopment and maintenance of other old...
RAWALPINDI: A stunning batting display by Irfan Khan Niazi fell just two runs short as Balochistan managed an...
LAHORE: Bilal Asim was crowned men’s singles champion of the Punjab Open Tennis Championship when he defeated Heera...
Comments