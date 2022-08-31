Marsh out of Zimbabwe, NZ series with injury

SYDNEY: Mitchell Marsh will miss the rest of the ODI series against Zimbabwe and matches versus New Zealand after suffering a minor ankle injury, with Australia taking no chances ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The all-rounder was experiencing “ankle soreness” following the five-wicket defeat of Zimbabwe on Sunday in Townsville, according to cricket.com.au on Tuesday.

Marsh is expected to be fit for Australia;s T20 tour of India next month, which comes prior to the World Cup on home soil. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will return from England to step in for the 30-year-old, but he will not arrive in time for Wednesday;s second ODI against Zimbabwe, again in Townsville.

“It;s disappointing for Mitch, but there;s some pretty important stuff coming up,” team-mate Steve Smith told reporters.

“He was a big part of our T20 World Cup campaign last year and I;m sure there;s big plans for him this year.”

“The priority is to get him right for that,” Smith added of Marsh, Australia;s hero when they hammered New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final last year. The series against Zimbabwe will be followed by three one-dayers against New Zealand starting on September 6, all in Cairns.