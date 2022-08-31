‘Qualifying for Olympics impossible without huge state funding’

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) Secretary General Col (retd) Nasir Tung on Tuesday categorically stated that without massive funding from the government, it would not be possible for national boxers to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Yes, it’s a fact that without state funding it will not be possible for our fighters to make it to the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Nasir told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“Returning to the Olympics fold is not a joke. It needs long camps, both at home and abroad for at least one year. Without exposing our fighters to tough fighters I don’t think any major breakthrough can be achieved,” Nasir said.

“Boxing is now totally a different game. It is faster and we will need to train our fighters in the most professional way if we are to achieve something big and it will be only possible when the state backs us completely,” Nasir stressed.

“We will need to keep at least 15 boxers in the camp if we are to prepare just five for the Olympics. If you put them in the camp for a year and then also provide foreign tours and training tours to them then roughly it will cost us around Rs 30 million and managing such a huge money is not possible for the federation,” Nasir said.

He said that they have a few fighting boys, who, if trained properly, can spring surprise in the Olympics qualifiers.

“You know we lost two good boys recently as they vanished abroad but we still have a good backing and we can deliver in those weights. What we need is a constant camp and a few training tours which will help the fighters learn and get international match temperament which is necessary to win major fights,” Nasir said.

He made it clear that the PBF does not know about star professional boxer Mohammad Waseem’s intent of playing in the Olympic qualifiers. “We don’t know about his plans. Once we get from him something in black and white regarding his intent to play in the qualifiers, we will be in a position to say anything. Currently he is not in the Olympic qualifiers plans,” Nasir said.

A few days ago, Waseem told ‘The News’ in an interview that he plans to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers and that he would begin his training in Islamabad in the first week of September.

However, Nasir said that Waseem had not yet approached the PBF. “We don’t know about his intent. The issue is that there is a specific time-frame in which we will have to handle the things regarding qualifiers. I don’t think Waseem is firm in his intent,” he said.

Pakistan last featured in Olympic boxing in the 2004 Athens Games.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) is to announce a task force to conduct boxing Olympic qualifiers. IOC does not recognise international boxing governing body (IBA) but boxing is very much in Paris 2024 Olympic Games plans.

Nasir said that the PBF plans to field at least two fighters in the ASBC Men’s Elite Boxing Championship which will be held in Jordan this October.

“We will try our best to field a couple of fighters in the ASBC event in Jordan. I think Ilyas Hussain and Zohaib Rasheed are the top choices for that event. Ilyas did a fine job in the recently held Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. We have left no stone unturned while preparing him at the domestic level but he needs more exposure. He is a fine boxer and needs to be groomed further,” Nasir said.