Rashid Khan calls for greater ‘opportunities’

DUBAI: Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan on Monday said he has gained from playing in global leagues but the country;s up and coming talent needs more exposure to top-flight opposition.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side crushed Sri Lanka in the opener of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament and took on Bangladesh in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Rashid remains the brightest star in a galaxy of talented players many of whom have seen dark days in the war-torn nation, which witnessed another takeover by the Taliban last year.

Despite the odds, the one-time minnows have made their presence felt among the cricketing elite since making their Test debut in 2018 in India.

The 23-year-old Rashid, who has been key to the team;s fairytale rise, alongside Nabi and former captain Asghar Afghan, said they still need more space in the cricketing calender with top teams.

“We haven;t played much international cricket, especially the longer format. It;s just about the FTP (future tours programme), it;s not in the hand of the players,” Rashid told reporters on the eve of their second Asia Cup match. “We want to play a lot of international cricket, that gives opportunities as youngsters come up through that. They should get the kind of environment where they can promote their cricket and skills.”

Afghanistan are scheduled to play 53 ODIs, 71 T20Is and 22 Tests between April 2022 and May 2027 but most of them against lower ranked teams like Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Rashid, a champion leg-spinner who plies his trade in various short-format leagues including the IPL and the Hundred, has raced to 112 wickets in 67 T20 internationals. “Playing all the international leagues is something which gives us the kind of opportunity where we can learn from the best players,” said Rashid.