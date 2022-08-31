The new normal

In 2021, Pakistan ranked as the 8th most affected country on the Global Climate Risk Index. Environmentalists have been issuing warnings about Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change for several years now, but no one pays heed. Even the government is not serious about the risks of climate change. Arguably, it is already too late. Heatwaves, droughts, wild fires, glacial melt, floods and water shortages seem to be part and parcel of life in Pakistan now. The tremendous damage done by the ongoing floods proves that our government failed to learn from a similar crisis in 2010. Governmental procrastination and politics have left Pakistan as unprepared as possible for the climate challenge.

Yousaf Sultan

Peshawar