Stalling hunger

Amidst the extreme floods, Pakistan is gradually moving towards a food crisis. The agricultural fields in Sindh are flooded and it may take months to obtain produce again. The vegetable and fruit markets are already running low on supply. In the near future, costs of existing supplies may further skyrocket.
Our economy, already suffering from shortage of foreign exchange reserves to support its imports, cannot bear the aftermath of the floods. The policymakers need to reevaluate the import policies, and direct them towards necessary items so that we may be able to obtain future needs.
Ali Mohib
Karachi
