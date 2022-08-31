Path to parity

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s efforts to eliminate the gender gap have been inconsistent. Many women are still not given the same opportunities as their male peers due to discrimination and gender stereotyping.
Women empowerment is necessary and achievable only if we work to root out the hurdles restricting it.
Hasnain Altaf
Karachi
