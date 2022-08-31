Sorry state

In an advanced democratic society, leaders pay great heed to the constitutionality of any proposed measure, bill or law and prioritize the needs of the public over their own. The people are consulted in the affairs of state and are made cognizant of public policies. Public opinion renders significant and perpetual contribution to the activities of the government. Regrettably, Pakistan does not possess any of these traits.

Leaders select ministers and other high-ranking office-holders from within the ranks of their entourage and make them subservient to their whims. This mentality is hampering the progress of Pakistan and depriving the people of their fundamental rights. Pakistani leaders must abandon their robber-baron mindset.

Nasrullah Khadim

Kandhkot