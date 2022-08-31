Grim prognosis

The Sindh government has come under heavy criticism for its unpreparedness in the face of mass flooding and internal displacement. The PPP and incompetence have arguably been inseparable for many years now. However, few would have expected that the highly acclaimed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of the PTI would find itself in the same boat. Though it is true that accelerated glacial melt and the subsequent flooding are a global issue beyond the control of the KP government, the presence of illegal constructions in the path of the flood waters means that the provincial government cannot be let of the hook. Furthermore, the KP government has been sluggish in its approach to relief efforts.

Politics and administrative performance aside, there are now grave concerns for the future of Pakistan, particularly the northern regions. Global warming shows no signs of slowing down, which means the glaciers will continue to melt, placing Pakistan, which has more glaciers than any other country, at the very forefront of the oncoming global climate catastrophe.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi