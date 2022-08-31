Wasting away

Gilgit-Baltistan is replete with cases where money is spent but the project is not completed and subsequently abandoned. This leads to large-scale wastage of money and time.
But amazingly, there is no one to take notice of this squandering of hard-earned taxpayer money. I request the CM to initiate a proper inquiry into this systemic misuse of public funds.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
