Wednesday August 31, 2022
Wasting away

August 31, 2022

Gilgit-Baltistan is replete with cases where money is spent but the project is not completed and subsequently abandoned. This leads to large-scale wastage of money and time.

But amazingly, there is no one to take notice of this squandering of hard-earned taxpayer money. I request the CM to initiate a proper inquiry into this systemic misuse of public funds.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu

