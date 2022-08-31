Global emergency

This letter refers to the article ‘National emergency’ (August 30, 2022) by Malik Muhammad Ashraf. The writer explained well the severity of climate change on our planet. Despite such destruction, developed countries are not willing to take the needed measures.

Pollution has caused significantly altered our climate and given that our planet is very sensitive to such changes, the destructive potential of climate change is immense. Hence, we have to immediately stop activities worsening climate change, otherwise our future generations will suffer.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran