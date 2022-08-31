UPaisa facilitates flood donations

KARACHI: UPaisa has launched a facility of making donations directly to charities such as Edhi Foundation, Akhuwat, Shifa Foundation, Health and Nutrition Development Society, Rashid Khan Trust, Saylani Welfare International Trust, and other participating in flood relief efforts, a statement said on Tuesday.

The NGOs would use the funds donated to offer further assistance to the people affected by floods and provide them essential items such as emergency medical supplies, clothes, shelter, food and more, UPaisa said.

UPaisa said it had provided its customers with a user-friendly interface that enables donors to transfer funds in just a few taps.

The easy-to-navigate application would allow subscribers the freedom to make donations from anywhere and anytime.

The relief measures through the UPaisa App is not only dedicated to bringing positive change but also serve as a commitment towards enabling customers to continue making donations from a secure and trusted platform, it stated.