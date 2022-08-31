EFP calls for machinery imports

KARACHI: Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) on Tuesday urged the government to allow imports falling under HS 84 and 85 such as machinery, spare parts, electrical and electric equipment, and other essentials.

EFP president Ismail Suttar said banks were not opening letter of credits or remitting advance payments for imports, which happen to be detrimental to functioning of any industry, he added.

“Such refusal under HS 84 and 85, which are

for imports of machinery, spare parts, electrical

and electronic equipment, vehicle completely knocked down (CKD)/completely built units

(CBU), and other essentials is gradually leading the country’s industrial sector towards doldrums,” he said.

Over 6,000 applications were pending before |

the State Bank of Pakistan, Suttar said, adding,

“The figure is not only mind-boggling, but also a manifestation of the economic crisis faced by the country.”

The "policy of refusal" was negatively impacting

on exports as well as affecting industries that play

a prominent role in import substitution, he

cautioned.

Suttar said Employers’ Federation of Pakistan was daily receiving messages from member companies

unable to maintain their production or adhere to

delivery schedules. “A decrease in production eventually increases the cost of the product,” he explained.

Employers’ Federation of Pakistan president urged the government to be “pragmatic” in its policies and take input from industrialists before taking a decision.

Ismail Suttar also advised the ministry of

Finance and Commerce to take private sector

into confidence regarding the time frame of the embargo.

He added that the recent catastrophic floods had compounded the already dire straits through which the industries were facing, and warned that many industries would lead to a shutdown and retrenchment of workers if the restrictions continued for a longer period.