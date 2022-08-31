Oware partners with Reon Energy

KARACHI: Karachi-based supply chain tech company Oware Technologies has signed an agreement with an energy company Reon Energy Limited for an upcoming large-scale industrial solar energy and storage project, a statement said on Tuesday.

Oware made a full warehousing facility available to Reon within 72 hours to provide storage for over 7,000 solar panels. In addition, Oware would provide Reon with HSE-compliant services for shipment, delivery, and offloading to their customer, the company said.

Oware's proprietary cloud supply chain system would be used to manage the logistics from start to finish, it added.

At the signing ceremony, Oware’s co-founder Raza Kazmi said the collaboration would contribute in helping the industry in mega projects by enabling visible supply chains, cost-effective warehousing, and seamless logistics.