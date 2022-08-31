Gold falls Rs5,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs5,100 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs140,500 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs4,372 to Rs120,456.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,733 per ounce.
Silver rates fell by Rs10 to Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs8.57 to Rs1,303.15.
Jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs4,000 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
